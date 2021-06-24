Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.85. Capstone Mining shares last traded at C$4.81, with a volume of 1,658,967 shares.

CS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$4.70 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$6.25 to C$7.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.18.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The mining company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$258.42 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Capstone Mining Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dale Canfield Peniuk sold 50,859 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.38, for a total value of C$273,621.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 156,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$840,786.40. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 612,192 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.45, for a total value of C$3,338,221.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,347,512 shares in the company, valued at C$18,253,648.18. Insiders sold 1,708,495 shares of company stock valued at $8,641,799 over the last 90 days.

Capstone Mining Company Profile (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.