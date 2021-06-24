CargoX (CXO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $735,148.00

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded down 19.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 24th. One CargoX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000832 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, CargoX has traded 32.1% lower against the US dollar. CargoX has a market cap of $47.11 million and approximately $735,148.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00055218 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00020448 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $204.90 or 0.00602551 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00039929 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00076942 BTC.

CargoX Profile

CXO is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 166,549,447 coins. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official website is cargox.io . CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

CargoX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

