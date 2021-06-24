Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carriage Services, Inc. is a leading provider of death care services and products in the United States. Carriage provides a complete range of services relating to funerals, burials and cremations, including the use of funeral homes and motor vehicles, the performance of cemetery interment services and the management and maintenance of cemetery grounds. They also sell related products and merchandise including caskets, burial vaults, garments, cemetery interment rights, stone and bronze memorials, as well as other items. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CSV. B. Riley began coverage on Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carriage Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of CSV stock opened at $36.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $658.39 million, a PE ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Carriage Services has a 52-week low of $16.74 and a 52-week high of $39.65.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $96.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.00 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 9.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Carriage Services will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Carlos R. Quezada acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.47 per share, for a total transaction of $37,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at $138,601.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $112,730. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carriage Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Carriage Services by 8,605.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Carriage Services by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

