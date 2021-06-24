Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CARR. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.31.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $46.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 294.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

