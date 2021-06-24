Casper (CSPR) Price Reaches $0.21 on Exchanges

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded down 29.5% against the US dollar. One Casper coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000607 BTC on major exchanges. Casper has a total market cap of $123.00 million and $5.28 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Casper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00047171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00100652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00165856 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,951.71 or 0.98974029 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,125,500,721 coins and its circulating supply is 590,273,359 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.