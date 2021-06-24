Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $78.00 to $111.00. The stock had previously closed at $77.63, but opened at $80.49. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cassava Sciences shares last traded at $79.34, with a volume of 9,413 shares changing hands.

Several other research firms have also commented on SAVA. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 896.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.44 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.95.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

