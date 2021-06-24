CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands primarily in the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is based in Norcross, Georgia. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CTT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Shares of CTT opened at $11.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.79. The company has a market cap of $580.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $12.78.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 13.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -150.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

