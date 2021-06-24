Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €5.28 ($6.22).

CEC1 has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Baader Bank set a €5.40 ($6.35) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €4.20 ($4.94) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Ceconomy alerts:

Ceconomy stock opened at €4.84 ($5.69) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 million and a PE ratio of 11.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €5.11. Ceconomy has a 12-month low of €3.20 ($3.76) and a 12-month high of €6.25 ($7.35). The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.14.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.