C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $52.05. C&F Financial shares last traded at $51.00, with a volume of 15,704 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $187.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.90.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.03 million for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 16.24%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from C&F Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 13,161 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C&F Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of C&F Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 298.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 32.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C&F Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The company's Community Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

