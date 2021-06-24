Charles R. Kraus Sells 15,000 Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) Stock

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) insider Charles R. Kraus sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $53,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,409.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 2.75. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.91.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $29.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.60 million. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 16.20% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. Research analysts anticipate that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRTT. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 17,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

DRTT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.30 price target on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial lowered DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.30 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.96.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

