Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $12,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 58,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,040,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 148,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 11,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.80.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $5,541,091.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,059 shares in the company, valued at $9,096,153.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total value of $2,573,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,870,768.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,079 shares of company stock worth $15,847,322 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $366.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $336.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $165.76 and a one year high of $368.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

