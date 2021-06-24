Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $17,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 70,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 383.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.80.

NYSE CRL opened at $366.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $165.76 and a one year high of $368.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total value of $263,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,694.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total value of $2,573,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,088 shares in the company, valued at $75,870,768.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,079 shares of company stock worth $15,847,322. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

