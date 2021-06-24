ChatCoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.87 Million (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 24th. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded 30.5% lower against the US dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $1.87 million and $79,903.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,867.67 or 0.99944242 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00030089 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007852 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00058052 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000819 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004043 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.