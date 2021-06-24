Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Downgraded by Scotiabank to Underperform

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. National Bank Financial upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.46.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock opened at $5.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.12. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $7.00.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

