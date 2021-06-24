Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Holdings Raised by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total value of $2,749,997.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,939,996.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,667 shares of company stock worth $7,003,143. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,455.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,402.59. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,018.38 and a 1-year high of $1,579.52. The company has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 102.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,650.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stephens raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,575.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,663.19.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

