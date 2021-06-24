Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 2,578.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,246 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for 0.7% of Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 14,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CB. Citigroup upped their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners increased their target price on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.56.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $5,699,474.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,425,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $159.88. 12,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,978. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $111.93 and a fifty-two week high of $179.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

