CIBC Increases Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Price Target to C$12.50

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Desjardins boosted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.25 to $11.85 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.75 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.04.

Shares of ARESF stock opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.03. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $9.51.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

