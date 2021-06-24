CIBC Increases Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target to C$5.75

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price raised by analysts at CIBC from C$3.50 to C$5.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BIR. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$3.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.79.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:BIR opened at C$4.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.48. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of C$1.08 and a one year high of C$4.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$185.61 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.