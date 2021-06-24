CIBC Raises Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$42.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CWB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.50 to C$38.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$39.88.

Shares of CWB stock opened at C$35.46 on Wednesday. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$22.05 and a 52-week high of C$37.75. The firm has a market cap of C$3.09 billion and a PE ratio of 11.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$34.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

