Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stock Position Raised by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,005 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $12,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 6,534 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,559.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $33,069,909.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,726,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,995 shares of company stock valued at $67,411,610 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.00.

Shares of CI stock opened at $232.93 on Thursday. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The company has a market cap of $79.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.