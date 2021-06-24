Cipher Price Hits $0.0015 (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. Cipher has a market cap of $111,758.74 and approximately $83,873.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cipher coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cipher has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.93 or 0.00211906 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000222 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001709 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.40 or 0.00608097 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Cipher

Cipher is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,023,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org

Cipher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

