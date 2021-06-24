Citigroup Downgrades Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) to Sell

Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FLGZY. Kepler Capital Markets raised Flughafen Zürich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. HSBC lowered Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Flughafen Zürich has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Flughafen Zürich stock opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.01. Flughafen Zürich has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $7.46.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

