Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Fair Isaac worth $14,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FICO opened at $496.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $380.00 and a 12 month high of $547.57. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.09 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $505.08.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 96.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total transaction of $6,241,896.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,205,215.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Kirsner sold 4,580 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.88, for a total transaction of $2,307,770.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,348 shares of company stock worth $25,537,617 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.71.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

