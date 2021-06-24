Citigroup Inc. Has $11.81 Million Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,667 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $11,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 974.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761,300 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,713,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6,028.0% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 459,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,582,000 after purchasing an additional 452,098 shares during the period. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,765,000. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 160.8% in the first quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 574,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,456,000 after purchasing an additional 353,971 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHO opened at $51.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.29. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.64.

