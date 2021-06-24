Citigroup Inc. Has $11.87 Million Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,106 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $11,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,911,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 54,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 82,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after buying an additional 31,370 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 55.4% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 14,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,858 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet cut Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.83.

NYSE ORA opened at $67.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.22. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.44 and a one year high of $128.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 47.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $166.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.73 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

