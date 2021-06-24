Citigroup Inc. Has $12.35 Million Position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 179.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 97,138 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $12,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,265,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 814,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,494,000 after purchasing an additional 429,995 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 764,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,383,000 after purchasing an additional 298,282 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,819,000 after purchasing an additional 240,217 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total value of $2,345,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,438,830.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $98,296.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,631,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,331 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,931. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BRKS opened at $92.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.34. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.22 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $108.72.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BRKS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

