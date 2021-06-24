Citigroup Inc. Has $13.37 Million Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of 10x Genomics worth $13,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,459,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in 10x Genomics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,307,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,591,000 after buying an additional 144,119 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in 10x Genomics by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,396,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,698,000 after buying an additional 621,106 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in 10x Genomics by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,221,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,035,000 after buying an additional 904,239 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in 10x Genomics by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,080,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,034,000 after buying an additional 79,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $201.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.62. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.37 and a fifty-two week high of $203.64. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of -39.96 and a beta of 1.29.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. The firm had revenue of $105.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TXG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. William Blair started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.70.

In other 10x Genomics news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.38, for a total value of $996,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 406,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,051,160.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.54, for a total value of $7,689,043.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,449,851.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 238,735 shares of company stock worth $43,736,141. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

