Citigroup Inc. Purchases 24,362 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 24,362 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALNY. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALNY. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.07.

Shares of ALNY opened at $174.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.99. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.29 and a 1 year high of $178.41. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.17.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 153.49%. The firm had revenue of $177.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.62) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,732 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $374,147.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,250.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $267,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,859 shares of company stock worth $8,169,062 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

