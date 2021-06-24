Citigroup Inc. Sells 151,052 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,605 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 151,052 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $13,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 48.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,292 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,088,000 after buying an additional 98,813 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth about $18,767,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth about $8,581,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Shares of RUN opened at $55.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.29 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.56. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.43 and a twelve month high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $334.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.42 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 7,554 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $375,358.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,339,633.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,626 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $163,914.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 259,069 shares of company stock valued at $12,580,116. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RUN shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.45.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.