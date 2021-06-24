Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $845.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will post $845.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $845.30 million and the lowest is $845.00 million. Citrix Systems posted sales of $798.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full year sales of $3.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $4.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 547.90%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTXS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.20.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total value of $446,336.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,472,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total value of $280,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,986 shares in the company, valued at $53,644,849.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,747 shares of company stock worth $3,298,462 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 95.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTXS stock opened at $113.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.15. Citrix Systems has a 12 month low of $111.26 and a 12 month high of $173.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

