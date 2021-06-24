Civitas (CIV) Hits Market Cap of $164,560.82

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Civitas has a total market cap of $164,560.82 and $91.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0202 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Civitas has traded up 27.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00023411 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005654 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000618 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001626 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002324 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Civitas Profile

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,131,596 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

