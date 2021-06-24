ClariVest Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,467 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $5,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 36,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $84.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21 and a beta of 1.84. Syneos Health, Inc. has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $90.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Syneos Health news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $50,167.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,056.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total transaction of $559,141.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,811,772 shares of company stock worth $552,928,354 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

