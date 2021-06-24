ClariVest Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Xperi worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 194,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 0.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Xperi in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XPER stock opened at $21.85 on Thursday. Xperi Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $25.03. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.26.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.78 million. Xperi had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 13.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xperi Holding Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Xperi’s payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

XPER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet cut Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Xperi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

In other Xperi news, CRO Matthew Milne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 206,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,538,842. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners.

