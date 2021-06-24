ClariVest Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $4,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LPL Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,358,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,991,000 after acquiring an additional 35,950 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in LPL Financial by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 157,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 42,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in LPL Financial by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,987,000 after acquiring an additional 15,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

LPLA opened at $138.62 on Thursday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.27 and a 12-month high of $159.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.19. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.28.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director George Burton White sold 50,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $7,417,108.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,248,229.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott Seese sold 12,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $1,741,671.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,628 shares of company stock worth $19,425,872. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.72.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

