ClariVest Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) by 564.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,685 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Cantel Medical worth $5,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cantel Medical by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,861,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,139,000 after buying an additional 21,886 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cantel Medical by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,005,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,813,000 after buying an additional 53,055 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cantel Medical by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,872,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,491,000 after buying an additional 312,814 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Cantel Medical by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 902,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,183,000 after buying an additional 54,439 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cantel Medical by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 856,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,537,000 after buying an additional 20,560 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cantel Medical news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $453,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,743.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cantel Medical stock opened at $80.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.67. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.28, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Cantel Medical Corp. has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $89.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cantel Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Cantel Medical Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

