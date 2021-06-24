ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 1,275 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 137,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Avantor by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the first quarter valued at $51,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.29.

In other news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $3,242,179.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,679 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,639.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 337,571 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $10,687,497.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,447,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,842,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,492,284 shares of company stock valued at $108,178,090 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $35.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 121.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.19. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.44 and a 12 month high of $35.62.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

