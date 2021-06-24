ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 1,773 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Baidu by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,217,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,875,361,000 after acquiring an additional 467,284 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Baidu by 22,678.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294,660 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Baidu by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,644,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,220,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556,029 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Baidu by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,301,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,146,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,955 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $759,660,000. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIDU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (down from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.47.

Baidu stock opened at $191.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.75 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.07. The company has a market cap of $64.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

