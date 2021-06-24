ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 700 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $6,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 218.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total value of $1,504,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $140,562.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,873 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $97.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.37 and a 12 month high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 24.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.06.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

