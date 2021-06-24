Clayton Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Clayton Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 211,814 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,000. Covanta accounts for approximately 2.8% of Clayton Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Covanta by 1.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Covanta by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Covanta by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,899 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Covanta by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 1.3% in the first quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 136,821 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Covanta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.13.

Shares of CVA stock opened at $17.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 436.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.22. Covanta Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $17.76.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.63 million. Covanta had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Covanta’s payout ratio is currently -152.38%.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

