Clayton Partners LLC Invests $1.42 Million in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000. Bristow Group comprises about 1.4% of Clayton Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Clayton Partners LLC owned about 0.19% of Bristow Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,997,000 after buying an additional 261,128 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 211.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 525,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,836,000 after purchasing an additional 356,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bristow Group stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,447. Bristow Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $30.82. The company has a market cap of $786.57 million, a P/E ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $293.33 million during the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%.

In other Bristow Group news, insider Crystal L. Gordon sold 7,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $200,768.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,705.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of November 30, 2020, the company had a fleet of 257 aircraft.

