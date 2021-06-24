Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 1,244,784 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,521,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244,784 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 0.9% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 2.13% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $1,186,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $33,000. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $261.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.59.

Shares of VRTX traded up $3.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $191.36. 67,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,046,316. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $185.32 and a 1 year high of $306.08. The stock has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.52.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total value of $209,692.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,903.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,089 shares of company stock worth $1,527,127 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

