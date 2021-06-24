Clearbridge Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,930,910 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,947,486 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of Seagate Technology worth $915,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 114.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $825,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,186 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $138,077,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 262.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,933,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $148,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,573 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 177.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 411,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,607,000 after purchasing an additional 940,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 274.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 531,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,827,000 after purchasing an additional 837,586 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

STX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Northland Securities upgraded Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $9,213,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,322 shares of company stock worth $19,926,666. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded up $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $85.87. 79,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,568,753. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.23. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $106.22. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.