Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition (NYSE:CLIM) Trading Down 0.1%

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM)’s stock price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.79. Approximately 24,956 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 54,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.87.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition stock. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC owned 0.14% of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 78.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

