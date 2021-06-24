Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock Position Increased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,995,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,465,000 after buying an additional 132,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,131,000 after buying an additional 1,889,327 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2,017.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,730,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317,691 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $337,085,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 16.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,216,000 after purchasing an additional 298,951 shares during the period. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NET. Truist raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

In other news, Director Katrin Suder sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $2,169,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,185.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total value of $2,045,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at $7,175,555.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 901,933 shares of company stock valued at $72,538,271. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NET opened at $103.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.33. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of -247.00 and a beta of 0.03. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $104.17.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

