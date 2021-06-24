CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $208.77.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CME. Bank of America upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

In other news, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at $17,214,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $1,279,740.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,780,605.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $633,046,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,089,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,576 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,421 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,640,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,852 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,603,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,496,000 after acquiring an additional 899,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock opened at $214.77 on Thursday. CME Group has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $221.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CME Group will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

