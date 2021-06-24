CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

CCNE opened at $22.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.50. The company has a market cap of $387.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.04. CNB Financial has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.80 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNB Financial will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott bought 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24,307.00 per share, for a total transaction of $111,812,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,829,417. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 208,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,446,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

