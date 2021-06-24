Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $89 million-93 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $83.74 million.

Shares of CDXS stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.33. 320,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,704. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.02. Codexis has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $29.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -54.39 and a beta of 1.27.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Codexis had a negative net margin of 35.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.85 million. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Codexis will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CDXS shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Codexis to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Codexis in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Codexis from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Codexis presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.83.

In other news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 206,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,919.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $406,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,578.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,603. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

