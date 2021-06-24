Codiak BioSciences (CDAK) versus Its Peers Head to Head Review

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ: CDAK) is one of 199 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Codiak BioSciences to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Codiak BioSciences and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Codiak BioSciences $2.91 million -$91.67 million -1.27 Codiak BioSciences Competitors $606.09 million $28.84 million 23.99

Codiak BioSciences’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Codiak BioSciences. Codiak BioSciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Codiak BioSciences and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codiak BioSciences N/A N/A N/A Codiak BioSciences Competitors -22,838.38% -121.86% -32.56%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.9% of Codiak BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Codiak BioSciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Codiak BioSciences and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codiak BioSciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 Codiak BioSciences Competitors 1118 4450 9828 185 2.58

Codiak BioSciences currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.63%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 31.90%. Given Codiak BioSciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Codiak BioSciences is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Codiak BioSciences beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Codiak BioSciences

Codiak BioSciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors. The company is also developing exoASO-STAT6, an antisense oligonucleotide targeting the STAT6 transcription factor; exoASO-NLRP3 for multiple sclerosis, neuropathy, and neurodegeneration; and exoVACC, a modular platform for constructing precision vaccines. It has a collaboration agreement with the Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., Kayla Therapeutics, Washington University, Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT, and Harvard. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

