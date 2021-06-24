Coin Artist (COIN) Reaches Market Cap of $627,260.99

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. Coin Artist has a total market cap of $627,260.99 and approximately $131.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin Artist coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001706 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Coin Artist has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00055448 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00020549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $205.46 or 0.00604140 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00040030 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00077015 BTC.

Coin Artist Profile

COIN is a coin. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. The official website for Coin Artist is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801 . Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

Buying and Selling Coin Artist

