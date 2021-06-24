Coldstack 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $8,245.00 (CLS)

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. One Coldstack coin can currently be purchased for $1.93 or 0.00005680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coldstack has a total market cap of $2.91 million and approximately $8,245.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Coldstack has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Coldstack alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00047178 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00102944 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00166802 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003178 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,963.15 or 0.99877427 BTC.

Coldstack Coin Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Buying and Selling Coldstack

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coldstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coldstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coldstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coldstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.